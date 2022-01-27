Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 67,853 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.29. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $488,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

