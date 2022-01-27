DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €46.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €46.00 ($52.27) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.04 ($48.90).

Shares of ETR DWS traded up €0.50 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €35.82 ($40.70). The company had a trading volume of 182,318 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($47.59). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.32. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

