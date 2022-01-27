Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Dycom Industries also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on DY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.90. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,323. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.