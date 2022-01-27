Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

