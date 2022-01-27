Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.02. 5,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,330. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

