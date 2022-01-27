Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $10.08 on Thursday, reaching $339.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.