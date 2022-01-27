Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.77. 139,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,591. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

