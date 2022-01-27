Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,729. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $100.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18.

