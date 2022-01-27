Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,310. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.