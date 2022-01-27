Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,588. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

