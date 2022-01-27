Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 257,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,050. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

