Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

