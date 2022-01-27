Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 170,262 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EFT)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.