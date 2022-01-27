Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 170,262 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.