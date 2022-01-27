Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.35.
Shares of EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Read More: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.