Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.35.

Shares of EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

