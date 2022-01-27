Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 33,410 shares.The stock last traded at $162.31 and had previously closed at $166.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after buying an additional 92,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 53,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 179.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

