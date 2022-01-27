electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 38.3% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,625. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

