Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,690 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000. Overstock.com makes up about 2.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 27.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,584. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

