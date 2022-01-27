Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,383 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. TELUS International (Cda) comprises about 0.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.