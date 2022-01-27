Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,115,000. Olaplex makes up approximately 13.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Olaplex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $420,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,441. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

