Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 381.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 798,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,231,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.81. 87,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.