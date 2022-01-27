Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,156,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,760,000 after acquiring an additional 299,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.81. 87,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

