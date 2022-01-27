Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 36,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 434,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,180,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $236.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

