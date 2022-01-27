Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,781,463. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $119.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

