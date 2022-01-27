Empirical Finance LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $50.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,635.72. 36,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,853.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,825.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,809.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

