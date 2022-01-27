Empirical Finance LLC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,469. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

