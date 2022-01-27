Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) PT Raised to €21.50

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

