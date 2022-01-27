Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.25 by Royal Bank of Canada

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.25 ($10.51) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENEL. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

