Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.25. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$590.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

