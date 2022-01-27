Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at C$6.59 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.