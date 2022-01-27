ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.95

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 11269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
About ENI (NYSE:E)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.