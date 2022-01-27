ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.95

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 11269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

