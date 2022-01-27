Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

