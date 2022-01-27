EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $27.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

EQT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,431. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

