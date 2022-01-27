Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.61.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

