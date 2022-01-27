Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQX. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.83.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

