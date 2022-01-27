Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,749. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

