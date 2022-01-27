Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,707,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,655,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 14.53% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,117,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $572,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,379,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $499,000.

Shares of ILCV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.95. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

