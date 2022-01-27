Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 9,201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $52,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $152.40. 37,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

