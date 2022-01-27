Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613,333 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.