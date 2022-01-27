Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.