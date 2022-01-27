Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ManTech International Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ManTech International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MANT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

