Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

NYSE COF opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.