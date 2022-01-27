Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 723,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 3,438,585 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $10.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,593,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

