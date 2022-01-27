Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.20% of Equity Bancshares worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $572.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

