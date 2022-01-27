Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 83.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 105.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.