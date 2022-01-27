ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 8.3%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 12,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 566,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWH shares. started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

