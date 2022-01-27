Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

