Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 333,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

