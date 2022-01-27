EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 11.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.49. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

