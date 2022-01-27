EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.
NASDAQ EVCM opened at 11.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.49. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
