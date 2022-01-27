Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of FICO traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.99. The company had a trading volume of 298,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,671. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.53 and its 200-day moving average is $432.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $545.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

