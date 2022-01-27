Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Acquires £1,652.40 in Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby acquired 165,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,652.40 ($2,229.36).

Ian Selby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ian Selby acquired 500,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,745.82).

LON FLX opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Thursday. Falanx Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13.

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

